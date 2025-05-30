Top 5 Jonathan Toews landing spots: Best teams for 3x Stanley Cup champ to make his NHL return with ft. Detroit Red Wings

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is fully committed to getting back on NHL ice, insider Pierre LeBrun reported.

Ad

According to LeBrun, Toews contacted his agent to let him know that he wants to make a comeback this upcoming season as he’s been working out to prepare for a return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jonathan Toews, who hasn’t played since 2023 due to long COVID, could be seeing NHL action as soon as next fall. With that in mind, here’s a look at which teams could be in the running to land the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Top 5 Jonathan Toews landing spots

#5 Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks would seem like the first place Jonathan Toews could look to make his comeback bid. Toews won three Cups in the Windy City and could be a solid addition to help franchise player Connor Bedard in his ongoing development.

Ad

While Chicago may seem like an obvious destination, the current team’s management group may feel that Toews might not be the best fit for the team’s current roster construction. So, a return to Chicago may be cut short.

#4 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins might be an interesting destination for Jonathan Toews. The Pens have lacked depth over the last couple of seasons and could be looking to add a 3C to slot in behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Ad

If Toews shows he’s still got tread on his tires, the Penguins could benefit from having him in the fold following Malkin’s retirement after next season.

But if Toews doesn’t work out, the Penguins don’t really lose much in giving the former champion a shot.

#3 San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks could be another young team looking for veteran leadership to mold its young core. Like the Blackhawks, the Sharks have franchise center Macklin Celebrini who could use the leadership and guidance of an experienced champ like Toews.

Ad

Plus, Toews would be a good draw for fans as they getting a renowned Stanley Cup champion would signal to fans the team is ready to emerge from its rebuild and get back to the playoffs.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs

There is an interesting report from Nick Alberga of Leafs Morning Take on The Fan 590. Alberga reported that the Maple Leafs could be one of the teams kicking the tires on Toews.

Ad

Toews to Toronto makes perfect sense as the Leafs will be looking to add players with championship pedigree. While Toews would hardly play a prominent role, he could be a solid replacement for John Tavares, if he departs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Tavares stays, Toews could be the solution Toronto has been looking for to play 3C. Adding a healthy and productive Toews at 3C would allow Craig Berube to deploy Scott Laughton as the 4C or move Laughton to Toews’ wing.

#1 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are another young team looking to make the leap from a rebuild to contention. While the Wings have a bona fide leader in Dylan Larkin, he hasn’t had the opportunity to lead his club on a long playoff run.

Ad

That’s why adding someone like Jonathan Toews gives the Red Wings another experienced winner. The key here is “experienced,” as Toews' move to Motor City would reunite him with his longtime partner Patrick Kane.

Kane and Toews were the dynamic duo that led the Blackhawks to three championships in the 2010s.

Toews' arrival in Detroit would give the Wings a solid 3C behind Larkin and up-and-coming pivot Marco Kasper. If Kasper isn’t ready for a top-six role, Toews could fill in quite well with Kane running along by his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama