Top 5 NHL franchises which players have reportedly expressed extreme disinterest in being traded to feat. Winnipeg Jets

The Athletic recently released an anonymous list of NHL teams that players favor least to play for, categorized under the question, "If you have a no-trade list, what's the first team on it?"

The Athletic polled 111 players in recent months on a variety of topics, granting them anonymity so that they could speak freely. One of the topics was the teams least favored by NHL players.

With that being said, here are the five NHL teams that anonymous players voted as the top on their no-trade.

5 NHL teams least favored by players

#5. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators ranked fifth on the list as the least favored team by anonymous players in the poll. With 3.66% of votes, the Senators are one of the two Canadian teams that players would consider placing on their no-trade list.

Nonetheless, the sentiments could change if the club finally ends its playoff drought this time.

#4. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are the fourth team on the list and the second Canadian team least favored by anonymous players.

3.66% of players polled indicated that the Flames are among the teams they would put on their no-trade list. Factors contributing to the sentiment could include organization management, recent performance and the overall environment in Calgary.

#3. San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks took the third place on the list as the least-favored team by NHL players to play for. According to the poll, 8.54% of players indicated that the Sharks would be a team they would place on their no-trade list.

The reasons for that could include factors such as the team's recent performance or personal preference.

#2. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres finished second on the list. With 19.51%, the Sabres are the second least favored team by anonymous players on their no-trade list.

Some of the key reasons highlighted were high taxes, a poorly run organization and a 14-year-long Stanley Cup playoff drought.

#1. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets might be one of the best teams in the league. However, with 48.78%, they are the least favored team voted by anonymous players to be at the top of their no-trade list.

Some of the key reasons highlighted by anonymous players were Winnipeg's city, cold weather and bad food.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, the Anaheim Ducks (2.44%) and New York Rangers (2.44%) were also included in the list, along with other teams that collectively accounted for 10.98% of the preferences expressed by NHL players.

