Teams need above-average goaltending and netminders who are mentally strong and athletic enough to steal games to win the Stanley Cup. Some of the best players to don the pads are the ones whose names are on the Silver Chalice, the Vezina Trophy, and the NHL record book.

Today, we look at the top five goalies with the most saves in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Unsurprisingly, four of the five on this list are already in the Hockey Hall of Fame, with the fifth on his way when he retires.

Top 5 NHL goalies with most saves in Stanley Cup playoffs history ft. Patrick Roy

#5. Grant Fuhr (3,777)

Grant Fuhr is a Hall of Fame goalie who won five Stanley Cup titles with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. During his 19-year career, he skated in the playoffs 14 times, advancing with the Oilers (nine times), Buffalo Sabres (once), and St. Louis Blues (four times).

During four of the five title runs with the Oilers, Fuhr stopped over 400 pucks, with a career-high of 465 saves in 1984-85. His career save percentage (SV%) is .898, with his best postseason numbers (min. 10 games) coming in 1983-84 with a .911 SV%.

#4. Ed Belfour (4,117)

Ed Belfour is the only goalie on the list with a single Stanley Cup victory, achieving the feat in 1999 with the Dallas Stars. At the time, he set a personal record with 574 stops en route to the championship but would break that with 606 saves the following season when the Stars lost in Game 6 of the Final to the New Jersey Devils.

Ed Belfour with the Dallas Stars in 2000.

Except for six games in 1990-91 and four games in 1992-93, Belfour never had an SV% lower than .900 in the playoffs, with a career-high of .931 in the 1999-2000 title defense that came up short. In 17 seasons, the Hall of Famer qualified for the playoffs 13 times, finishing with an 88-68 record and a .920 SV%

#3. Marc-Andre Fleury (4,440)

Marc-Andre Fleury is the only active netminder on the list, currently playing with the Minnesota Wild. The three-time Stanley Cup winner and future Hall of Famer is signed to play his 21st season in 2024-25.

Thus far, in 20 seasons, Fleury has played in the postseason 17 times, with his three best runs coming in 2009 (623 saves), 2018 (594), and 2008 (569). He's 92-74 with a .911 SV%, peaking at .933 in 2008 when the Pittsburgh Penguins lost in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

#2. Martin Brodeur (4,830)

As the greatest statistical netminder in NHL history, it is unsurprising to see Martin Brodeur near the top of the list regarding saves made in the postseason. Considering he is only one of two goalies to dress in more than 200 playoff games, Brodeur is the closest anyone else got to 5,000 saves in their careers.

In 22 seasons, he became a three-time Stanley Cup champion and appeared in the Final five times. Meanwhile, in 16 of 17 postseason appearances, Brodeur made at least 100 saves, with six years of 400 or more.

With a career record of 113- 91 and a .919 SV%, his best numbers came in 2003, with a .934 SV% and 581 saves.

#1. Patrick Roy (6,559)

Patrick Roy remains the only player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on three occasions: 1986, 1993, and 2001. As a four-time Stanley Cup winner, he is considered one of the most clutch netminders ever, only missing the playoffs twice in his 19-year career.

Patrick Roy at the 2016 Colorado Avalanche Alumni Game

Thanks to his consistency, Roy is the only netminder to make more than 6,000 saves in the playoffs, holding the record at 6,559. He made at least 400 stops nine times, reaching a personal best of 601 in 1993. Interestingly, his 601 stops rank 27th all-time for most saves in a single postseason.

Besides owning the saves record, Roy is the winningest goalie in Stanley Cup playoff history, thanks to a 151-94 record. His other statistics include a 2.30 goals-against average and a .918 SV%. Roy's best numbers came in 2001, with a .934 SV% and a 1.70 GAA while winning his fourth and final championship.

Statistics were obtained from https://www.nhl.com/stats/goalies and seasonal totals from each player's Hockey-Reference.com profiles.