Since 1937, the Calder Trophy has been awarded "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL." Last season, Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers won the award, scoring 57 points in 80 games and collecting 24 goals and 33 assists to lead all rookie players.

Despite being one of the most competitive trophies in the NHL, players only get one shot at winning, with names like Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby missing out on their lone opportunity to be named the best rookie in the league.

The race for the Calder Trophy in 2023–24 has never been in doubt, as the highly touted former first overall pick, Connor Bedard, has been the front-runner to win the award since his debut on Oct. 10, 2023.

Top 5 NHL players who could win Calder Trophy in 2024

#5: Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils All-Star Jack Hughes. Luke made his NHL debut this season, skating on a dilapidated Devils' defensive corps.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Hughes skated over 21 minutes a game while collecting 47 points through 81 games. However, he has the second-worst plus/minus rating on the team at minus-26.

At just 20, Hughes will be a mainstay in the lineup for years to come and will help his brother Jack lead the Devils back to a Stanley Cup title. He may even finish as a Calder Trophy finalist, something Jack did not achieve in 2019–20.

#4: Marco Russi, Minnesota Wild

Marco Russi debuted in 2021–22, skating in just two games (with no points), and then dressed for 19 games in 2022–23, picking up his first career point with an assist.

Now, at 22, he earned an everyday role with the Minnesota Wild, picking up 38 points through 80 games.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

Rossi is still a rookie because he only played 21 games and did not meet the 25-game eligibility requirement. As Minnesota's second-line center, he is seventh in team scoring and is one of five players to score 20 goals while playing more than 16 minutes a game.

Interestingly, Rossi is just one of two Wild players vying for the Calder Trophy.

#3: Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov saved the Carolina Hurricanes' season, filling in admirably for Frederik Andersen, who sat out most of the season to deal with blood clogs in his legs.

In 41 games, the Russian netminder has compiled a 22-13-4 record with four shutouts, an impressive 2.34 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

Kocketkov has a long shot to win the Calder Trophy. But the Hurricanes wouldn't be contending for the Metropolitan Division title without his ability to step up and carry the team's workload.

He outplayed NHL veterans Antti Raanta and Spencer Martin, earning a chance to be the backup in the Stanley Cup playoffs with Andersen back in the lineup.

#2: Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Brock Faber, 21, skated almost 25 minutes per game this season.

As the local kid who grew up in Maple Grove and played at the University of Minnesota, he's living out his dream of playing in the best professional hockey league in the world, which skates 30 minutes from his hometown.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Faber is the Wild's highest-scoring defenseman, ranking fifth overall behind forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello. He also ranks third in assists (38) and in the top 10 in shots and plus/minus rating, while collecting the second most blocked shots with 149.

If Bedard hadn't had an outstanding season in Chicago, Faber would have the best odds to win the Calder Trophy.

#1: Conor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard will be the next Crosby and Connor McDavid, the messiah set to usher in a new era for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook have spoiled Chicago fans for over a decade, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

All those winners are gone, leaving Bedard alone to jump-start his era. However, it's been quite a season for the 18-year-old, who played junior hockey a year ago.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Through Bedard's first 39 games, he had 15 goals and 33 points, with a minus-22 rating, on the second-worst teams in the NHL. However, things took a turn for him when he suffered a broken jaw against the Devils on Jan. 5.

He missed over a month of hockey, including the All-Star Game. Since returning on Feb. 15, he had 27 points in 26 games, bumping his numbers to 1.03.

Bedard led the Blackhawks in scoring, tallying 22 goals. However, he is -40, the second-worst mark on the team.

Although Chicago is still a few seasons away from contending, they are in line for another top-three pick in the 2024 Entry Draft, which means there's a chance that the Blackhawks could witness back-to-back Calder Trophy winners coming their way.