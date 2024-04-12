Since 1927, the Vezina Trophy has gone to the NHL goaltender "adjudged to be the best at this position." Last season, Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark won the award for the first time, compiling a 40-6-1 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

There has yet to be a repeat Vezina Trophy winner since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008. And that trend will continue in 2023-24 as Ullmark is not one of the favorites to repeat.

However, three of the top five candidates to win the Vezina Trophy this season have already earned the honor. That makes this season's competition all that more compelling.

Although more than five netminders are worthy of nomination for this prestigious award, here are the top contenders for the NHL's best goaltender award.

Top 5 NHL stars who could win the Vezina Trophy in 2024

#5 Igor Shesterkin - New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin won his first Vezina Trophy in 2022 and struggled through the first half of the 2023-24 season with a 19-12-1 record and a .899 SV%. As one of the league's best netminders, his early-season struggles concerned the New York Rangers.

Shesterkin attended the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, and then his head coach, Peter Laviolette, gave him some extra games off before returning to action. He responded with one of the best second-half performances of any netminder, recording a 15-5-1 record with a .925 SV%, leading the Rangers to the top of the Presidents' Trophy race.

#4 Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman had a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 GAA and .920 SV% during Ullmark's Vezina Trophy-winning season in 2022-23, not receiving any votes for the award. During the offseason, he was a restricted free agent who re-signed with the Bruins for $3.47 million.

Although the Bruins are still one of the top teams in the NHL, Swayman has been a model of consistency. With a 25-9-8 record after 43 games, he has a .915 SV% and a 2.56 GAA.

For a good portion of the season, he ranked among the league leaders in several categories, and he was an early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy with a 16-3-7 record before the All-Star break.

#3 Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks

For years now, the Vancouver Canucks have been waiting for Thatcher Demko to have a breakout campaign. After dealing away Jacob Markstrom in 2021, the team gave Demko the keys to the kingdom, and in 2023-24, he's finally having a Vezina Trophy-caliber season.

Demko suffered a significant injury that has kept him out of action since March 9. Despite that, he has helped the Canucks stay close to the top of the NHL standings with a 34-13-2 record and 2.47 GAA.

As one of the league's workhouse netminders, appearing in 49 games, his return to the crease will make or break Vancouver's hope for a Stanley Cup title.

#2 Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck has been patrolling the crease for the Winnipeg Jets for nine seasons and won the Vezina Trophy in 2020. Outside of his one victory, he's been a finalist for the award on three other occasions, including 2022-23, when he finished third.

This season, Hellebuyck led the Jets to the top of the NHL standings for the first time in franchise history. Moreover, he will most likely skate in 60 games for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in his career. After 58 starts, he's 35-19-4 with a 2.42 GAA and .920 SV%.

#1 Sergei Bobrovsky - Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky is the only active netminder with more than one Vezina Trophy win on his resume. While skating with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he won the top goalie award in 2013 and 2017, failing to gain a single vote since joining the Florida Panthers in 2020.

Considering that Bobrovsky was a key player on the Panthers' drive to the Stanley Cup Final in June 2023, he's had one of the better seasons as of late. He has a 35-17-4 record and ties among the league leaders with six shutouts.

Florida is vying for a division champion and a shot at finishing their story with a Stanley Cup title in 2024. And Bobrovsky is one of the top favorites to capture his third Vezina Trophy.