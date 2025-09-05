Top 5 NHL superstar UFAs who might test free agency waters in 2026 ft. Connor McDavid

The NHL offseason is nearly complete, and the focus for fans now turns to training camp and the start of the season.

Training camps will open in the coming weeks before the season starts in early October. Yet, the 2026 free agent class could be one of the best ever, so there will be plenty of talk on whether or not the players will re-sign before the season starts.

Heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, here are five star players who could reach free agency.

Top 5 NHL superstar UFAs who might test free agency

#1, Connor McDavid, Oilers

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and is entering the final year of his deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Many expected McDavid to re-sign this summer, but that hasn't been the case. If McDavid isn't signed before the season, he could push it off until the summer when hitting the open market becomes a real possibility.

McDavid wants to win, and if he doesn't think the Oilers give him the best chance, he could leave this summer.

#2, Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

Jack Eichel was selected one pick after McDavid in 2015, and he could also hit the open market this summer.

The Vegas Golden Knights made a splash this offseason by adding Mitch Marner, but the team didn't extend Eichel when they could have on July 1. Although Eichel has said he wants to remain in Vegas until a deal gets done, he could hit the open market and have plenty of suitors after him.

#3, Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Artemi Panarin is entering the final year of his deal - Source: Imagn

Artemi Panarin is the New York Rangers' best offensive player, and he could hit the open market come July 1.

Panarin is entering the final year of his deal, and his name came up in trade rumors, but New York opted not to move him. However, if the Rangers have another poor season, both sides could decide to go in a different direction.

Panarin would be highly sought after as a player of his caliber doesn't hit the open market that often.

#4, Kyle Connor, Jets

Kyle Connor and Panarin seem the most likely to hit the open market on this list.

Connor is entering the final year of his deal with the Winnipeg Jets, and there have already been rumors that he will leave next summer.

Connor has been linked to the Detroit Red Wings as he is from Michigan. He's one of the best goal scorers in the NHL and would get a massive deal in free agency.

#5, Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Kirill Kaprizov is one of the best players in the NHL and the face of the Minnesota Wild.

Although all signs point to Kaprizov re-signing with the Wild, he hasn't signed an extension yet. So, if he does hit the open market, Kaprizov would be one of the top free agents available and have plenty of teams after him.

