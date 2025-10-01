Top 10 oldest active players in the NHL entering 2025-26 season ft. Brent Burns

The 2025-26 NHL season is just days away, as plenty of teams have hopes of going on a deep playoff run and winning the Stanley Cup.

Ad

Although the NHL is a young man's game, there are plenty of older players. The oldest player in the NHL last season was Marc-Andre Fleury, but he has since retired.

Ahead of the start of the season, here are the top 10 oldest players.

Top 10 oldest active players in the NHL

#10, Anze Kopitar, 38

Anze Kopitar has announced this is his final NHL season as he will be retiring following the year.

Ad

Trending

Kopitar is turning 39 in August, but is still an impact player for the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran has won two Stanley Cups and has skated in 1454 career games.

#9, Sidney Crosby, 38

Sidney Crosby is now one of the oldest players in the NHL.

Crosby will be turning 39 in August and has been in the NHL since 2005. He's won three Stanley Cups in his career and is one of the best players of all time.

Ad

Crosby has skated in 1352 career games.

#8, Kris Letang, 38

Kris Letang is 38 and will be turning 39 in April.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' star defenseman has skated in 1161 career games. Letang has helped Pittsburgh win three Stanley Cups.

Letang still has three years left on his six-year, $36.6 million deal.

#7, Ryan Reaves, 38

Ryan Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks this offseason, as the enforcer will help protect the young star players.

Reaves spent most of last season in the AHL, as he didn't make an impact with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He skated in 35 games, recording 2 assists.

Ad

Reaves will be turning 39 on January 20.

#6, Jack Johnson, 38

Jack Johnson is 38 and will be turning 39 on January 13.

The veteran defenseman is currently on a tryout with the Minnesota Wild, so there is no guarantee he will be in the NHL this season.

Johnson has skated in 1228 career NHL games.

#5, Evgeni Malkin, 39

Evgeni Malkin is 39 - Source: Imagn

Evgeni Malkin turned 39 this summer, and this could be his final year in the NHL.

Ad

Malkin is entering the final year of his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is a future Hall of Famer.

Malkin has skated in 1213 career games and has won three Stanley Cups.

#4, Jonathan Quick, 39

Jonathan Quick is 39 and turning 40 in January as he remains the New York Rangers' backup goalie.

Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and was known for his time as the Los Angeles Kings' starting goalie.

Quick has played in 804 career games.

Ad

#3, Alex Ovechkin, 40

Alex Ovechkin turned 40 in September in what could be his final NHL season.

Ovechkin set the record last season for the most goals in NHL history and is entering the final year of his deal with the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin has skated in 1491 career games.

#2, Corey Perry, 40

Corey Perry is 40 and will be turning 41 in May.

The veteran forward signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings this offseason. However, he is sidelined to begin the season as he suffered a knee injury and is out until mid-to-late November.

Ad

Perry has skated in 1392 career games.

#1, Brent Burns, 40

Brent Burns is 40 years old and will be turning 41 in March, and is the oldest player in the league.

Burns was selected 20th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. He's playing for his fourth team as he signed with the Colorado Avalanche this offseason.

Burns has skated in 1497 career games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama