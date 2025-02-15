Top 5 players to watch out for from Canada vs USA clash at 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Auston Matthews 

Saturday night's game between the USA and Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament could be one of the all-time great international events played on a sheet of ice.

Both nations are powerhouses, and there's another level of intrige going into the matchup, thanks to the political climate on both sides of the border. Additionally, both teams won their opening games.

So, who are the top players to watch out for, regardless of which nation you pledge allegience to?

Top five players to watch out for from Canada vs USA clash at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1 Auston Matthews

The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs happens to be wearing the "C" for the USA in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament. He registered an assist in the 6-1 victory over Finland on Thursday.

Auston Matthews is the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner, scoring 69 goals. The hostile reception he has received from fans at the home of the Montreal Canadiens should give him fuel to turn their boos into silence.

#2 Connor McDavid

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers was all over the ice on Wednesday night against Sweden, a 4-3 overtime victory for Canada. He registered an assist in Canada's first goal of the game on the power-play from Nathan MacKinnon.

#3 Brady Tkachuk

Another USA-born captain of a Canadian team, the Ottawa Senators leader was a physical force for the United States against Finland.

Not only did he throw several thundrous body checks, he also scored a pair of goals as part of the 6-1 US victory. Tkachuk has said that Saturday's game against Canada is going to be the biggest game of his career.

"I think it's going to be the biggest game than I've ever played in my career," he said.

"So I'm really looking forward to that. And just, yeah, there's a big build up to it. And US versus Canada, it's bigger than just the guys on the ice. It's so many people past, present and future down the road that are just so excited for it."

#4 Sidney Crosby

Keeping with the theme of team captains, Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is also the captain of Canada in the tournament.

He amassed three assists in the overtime victory over Sweden and showed no signs of being on the wrong side of 35.

#5 Matthew Tkachuk

The brother of Brady, Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals for Team USA in its victory over Finland. He was his usual physical and intimidating self that he's for the Florida Panthers. He also fired eight shots on goal and added an assist against the Finns.

