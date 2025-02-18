Top 5 Team Canada players to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Team Canada advanced to the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game on Thursday with a 5-3 win over Finland. Canada will play the USA on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST in Boston.

Canada lost to USA 3-1 in the round-robin game, and entering the finals, here are five players to watch out for.

Top 5 Canada players to watch out at 4 Nations Face-Off Finals

#1. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL and will have to have a good game in order for Canada to beat the USA.

McDavid scored Canada's lone goal against the USA and he has been dominant in this tournament. However, Canada will need to get more offense, and even if he doesn't score, he will need to set up goals, and likely multiple, for Canada to win.

#2. Cale Makar

Cale Makar is Canada's best defenseman and he didn't play against the USA on Saturday due to an illness.

Makar changes Canada's entire identity as not only is he a great defenseman in his own end, but he can go end-to-end and add offense. Makar adds more offense to Canada which is much-needed, while also quarterbacking the power play.

#3. Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington will start for Canada - Source: Imagn

Jordan Binnington has started every game for Canada this tournament, which has been a bit of a surprise. He has made some critical saves, like in OT against Sweden, but has allowed a couple of weak goals in. However, Canada coach Jon Cooper has had plenty of confidence in him.

"Not difficult at all. Listen, the kid has played great for us," Cooper said about Binnington, via Hockey News. "He's given us a chance to win... If you can limit an opponent to two goals or less in a game, it should give you a chance to win, and he's done that for us.

"He did it for us the other night... He's given us a chance to win the last two games, and unfortunately, it didn't happen, but we gotta give him a little run support."

If Canada is going to beat the USA, Binnington will need to have the best game of his tournament.

#4. Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is one of the best players in the NHL and he will need to be better than he was against the USA in the round-robin game. MacKinnon will likely need to score, if not set up a goal for Canada to have success.

In a championship game, the best players need to step up and MacKinnon is one of the best players in the NHL and will need to dominate.

#5. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby entered this tournament with questions surrounding his health, but Canada's captain has been stellar.

Crosby leads the team with five points and has been a key player defensively as well. He also has plenty of experience in big games and will be a leader for some of the younger players on Canada's roster.

