Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for playoffs: Projected Leafs starting lineup ahead of Game 3 against Boston Bruins, 2024 NHL Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs return home for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs rebounded nicely in Game 2 to beat Boston 3-2 after a 5-1 blowout loss in Game 1 on Saturday.

The big question for Toronto is the status of forward William Nylander, who hasn't played in either of the first two games and is considered questionable to play in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

Trending

If Nylander does not return, coach Sheldon Keefe will likely keep the same lineup together, as the forwards would be:

Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews and Max Domi

Matthew Knies, John Tavares and Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok, Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson

Connor Dewar, David Kampf and Ryan Reaves

On defense, the Maple Leafs will maintain the status quo, with veteran defensemen TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano remaining healthy scratches.

Morgan Rielly, Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit, Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson and Timothy Liljegren

In net, Ilya Samsonov will remain the starting goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Samsonov has started both games for the Leafs and had a much better Game 2 after struggling in Game 1.

William Nylander's status is still uncertain

The big question for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs has been the status of William Nylander.

Nylander played all 82 games in the regular season but has missed the first two playoff games for an undisclosed reason. After Game 2, Sheldon Keefe said there was a chance Nylander could be back for Game 3.

“No update (on Nylander),” Keefe told the media. “Not much happening for us here except for getting ready to travel, but he is a possibility for us (for Game 3), I guess is all we would say.”

Nylander participated in line rushes alongside Jarnkrok and Holmberg on the third line during Game 3's morning practice. However, the Swede did stick out for extra work with the healthy scratches, like he did before Game 2, implying he will be out of the lineup in Game 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback