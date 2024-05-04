Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 7 | May 4, 2024

The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs East First Round at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

The Bruins had an early lead in the series, winning three of the first four games, but the Maple Leafs have made a comeback with consecutive low-scoring wins to level the series at 3-3.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a win away from progressing to the next round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and take on the Florida Panthers.

In their last game on Thursday, the Maple Leafs put two goals on the board. The Leafs kept the Bruins to a single shot in the first period, blocking series of shots from Boston before they could reach Joseph Woll.

William Nylander scored a late goal in the second period to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead and added another in the final two minutes to clinch the win for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs, while only scoring once on the power play in the series, have slowed down the Bruins' power play, not conceding a power play goal in the last two games.

In the ongoing series, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been scored an average of 1.83 goals per game and converted 5% of their power play opportunities. Matthew Knies is the top scorer for Toronto with two goals. Max Domi has provided three assists, while John Tavares has taken 19 shots on goal.

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up an average of 2.67 goals per game and defend 60% of their opponent's power plays. In the net, Joseph Woll, with a record of 2-0-0, a goals against average of 0.86 and save percentage of .964, have allowed two goals on 56 shots.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins, having lost two games back-to-back, are lacking confidence with their offense. In the last two games, the Bruins have scored just one goal and lost both.

As they approach game seven, the Bruins are under immense pressure to avoid a repeat of their 2023 outcome.

The Bruins are averaging 2.67 goals per game and have a 40% success rate on power plays. Jake DeBrusk tops the team with three goals. Brad Marchand has contributed five assists, while David Pastrnak has 19 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Bruins give up an average of 1.83 goals per game and neutralize 95% of their opponents' power plays. In goal, Jeremy Swayman, who has a 3-2-0 record, a 1.60 GAA, and a save percentage of .947, has conceded eight goals on 150 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Injury report

For the Maple Leafs, Bobby McMann is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, while John Klingberg and Jake Muzzin are ruled out for the season due to hip and back injuries, respectively.

Matt Murray is also sidelined with a hip injury, while Auston Matthews is day-to-day as he battles an illness.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Maple Leafs have clashed in the playoffs 89 times, with the Bruins going 45-43-1-0.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have been successful 56.4% of the time, while the Bruins have a success rate of 43.6%. In power play goals per game, the Bruins have scored 54, while the Maple Leafs have 57.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

The Bruins, with odds of -145, are the favored team in Game 7, giving them a 59.6% chance of securing a win.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are the underdogs with odds of +105, indicating a 45.5% chance of them winning the contest.

Prediction: Bruins 3-1 Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4 Yes

Tip 3: John Tavares to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mitch Marner to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: William Nylander of the Maple Leafs has managed over 3.5 shots on goal in five of the last seven games. He has been performing well and is expected to cover the line, with the odds being 1.83.