Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 24, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (44-20-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) face the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-20-9, fifth) at the PNC Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, HULU and SNO.

Carolina's most recent game was a 7-6 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday, while Toronto won 6-3 at home in its last outing on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.65 goals per game, second overall and allow 3.13 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, at 26.1%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 58 goals, 33 assists, 91 points and 289 shots on goal. He has been well backed by William Nylander, who has 39 goals, 54 assists and 93 points, and John Tavares, who has 23 goals and 33 assists.

Joseph Woll is 10-7-1, with a 2.90 goals against average and a save percentage. of .909.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.42 goals per game, conceding 2.66 per game and capitalizing on 26.4% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals and 49 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 27 goals and 30 assists. Jake Guentzel has added 24 goals and 39 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 19-12-4 record, a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 132 times.

The Hurricanes are 70-45-11-6 against the Maple Leafs

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.4% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.0% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes have 85.1%, while the Maple Leafs are at 76.2%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and Predictions

Carolina has gone 41-23 as the odds favorite, with a season record of 41-23 when the odds were less than -189, giving them a 65.4% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have upset their opponents six times in 13 games played as an underdog. Toronto has not played a game when odds have listed the team at +157 or higher, giving it a 38.9% chance for the Maple Leafs to win this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4–3 Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: Yes.

