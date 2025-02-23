Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | February 23, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, as the Maple Leafs start a seven-game road trip. Puck drop is slated for 7 pm EST.

The Maple Leafs (34-20-2) enter Sunday night’s contest one point off the Atlantic Division lead with two games in hand on the Florida Panthers. As for the Blackhawks (17-32-7), the club sits at last place in the Central Division, six points behind the seventh-place Nashville Predators.

With both clubs trending in opposite directions, the onus will be on the Toronto Maple Leafs to control the game from start to finish.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost three of their last five games against the Blackhawks.

The Maple Leafs won their first meeting with the Blackhawks this season, a 4-1 win at home on Dec. 2, 2024.

The Blackhawks swept the season series against the Maple Leafs last season.

The Maple Leafs have been outscored 38-34 in their last 10 against the Blackhawks.

The Maple Leafs power play is 7-for-26 (26.9%) in its last 10 contests against the Blackhawks.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a big 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs got two goals from Pontus Holmberg, with team captain Auston Matthews getting an empty-netter to pass Darryl Sittler for second place on the Leafs’ all-time goal-scoring list.

The win over the Hurricanes snapped a brief two-game skid for the Maple Leafs heading into the 4 Nations break, bringing them to within one point of the Atlantic Division lead.

The Blackhawks, on the other hand, are currently on a two-game losing streak, having suffered a 5-1 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Over their last five games, they've also faced two blowout losses, including another 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Feb. 1.

However, the Blackhawks got a big 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Feb. 7, giving them some reason for optimism despite being buried in last place in the Central Division.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Here’s a look at the lines and predictions for Sunday night’s Maple Leafs-Blackhawks tilt:

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the game as moneyline favorites at -249.

The Blackhawks are the underdogs at +203.

The game is set for a 5.5 over/under.

Prediction: Despite the Blackhawks having an edge over the Maple Leafs in their last 10 games, these two clubs are in different places at the moment. The Leafs are expected to secure the win, with the game likely remaining under the projected total.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 25-16 mark this season when pegged as the moneyline favorites.

The Maple Leafs have a perfect record this season when moneyline odds are -249 or shorter.

The Maple Leafs have surrendered 2.6 goals per game over their last 10 outings.

The Blackhawks have upset favorites in 30.2% of their games this season.

The Blackhawks are 4-15 on the year when offs are +203 or longer.

