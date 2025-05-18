Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game 7 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 18, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action for the biggest game of the season in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto (52-26-4) staved off elimination and tied the series up at three with a gutsy 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday night in Florida (47-31-4).

Ad

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Maple Leafs have a 4-7 playoff record against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs are 2-4 at home against the Panthers.

Florida won their only previous playoff series against Toronto.

Toronto averages 2.36 goals per game against Florida.

The Panthers average 3.09 goals per game against the Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

It doesn't get any bigger than this in what could be the most important Maple Leafs game in over 20 years. A win-or-go-home game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Toronto.

Ad

Trending

Florida squandered its opportunity to close out the series at home on Friday night, and now, both teams' seasons are on the line. The winner of this game will advance to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto will remain without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz (upper body), who is day-to-day and has been out since Game 1. Star forward Matthew Knies (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Game 6, though he managed to battle through the ailment. He should be expected to suit up for Game 7, however, he'll be at far less than 100%.

Ad

The Panthers' only injury concern is forward Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed), who is day-to-day after taking a hit from Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Game 4. He should be considered questionable for Sunday night.

NHL: Joseph Woll - Source: Imagn

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Odds and Predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs are slight home underdogs for Game 7 against the Panthers on Sunday night. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Ad

Toronto is +115 to win on the moneyline.

Florida is -135 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +200.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goals is +120, while the under-goals is -145.

Prediction:

This is an extremely tough one to predict. Anything can happen in a Game 7, and these are two very good teams. The Maple Leafs have a history of losing do-or-die games, but I have a feeling it's going to be different this time around. At some point, the Panthers are going to hit a wall; they've played so much hockey that it eventually catches up. On the flip side, Joseph Woll has been a brick wall in elimination games, and I expect more of the same on Sunday night. He will backstop Toronto to a Game 7 win and a 4-3 series victory over Florida.

Score Prediction: Maple Leafs 3 - Panthers 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama