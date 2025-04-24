Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto won 3-2 in OT to take a 2-0 series lead over Ottawa and now goes on the road to play the Senators.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but is now 0-2 in the playoffs
- The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- Toronto is 25-13-3 on the road
- Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- The Sens are 27-19-4 at home
- Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Preview
Toronto is 2-0 and coming off an OT win in Game 2 in a game the Maple Leafs were outplayed in. Max Domi scored the OT winner while John Tavares had a goal and an assist and Morgan Rielly scored the other.
The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who made 26 saves on 28 shots. This season, he went who's 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In the playoffs, Stolarz is 2-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .934 SV%.
Ottawa, meanwhile, will start Linus Ullmark who was much better in Game 2. This season, he went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-2 with a 4.39 GAA and a .800 SV%.
The Senators in Game 2 were led by Adam Gaudette and Brady Tkachuk who both scored, while Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Tyler Kleven, and Tim Stutzle all had assists.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Odds & Prediction
Toronto is a -108 underdog while Ottawa is a -112 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Maple Leafs were outplayed in Game 2 but were still able to get the win in OT. However, in Game 3 at home, the Senators will start out much better as they played in the second half of the game.
Ullmark is also playing better as he will shut he door for the Sens to get the win.
Prediction: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 2.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-112)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)
