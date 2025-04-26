Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators Game 4: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1 | April 26, 2025

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday for Game 4 of their playoff series. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

The Senators are on the brink of elimination as they trail 3-0, but will have their fans cheering them on to stay alive in round one. The Maple Leafs, with a lot of momentum on their side, are aiming for a sweep.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game 3, 24th April and game info round 1

Date: Saturday, Apr. 26

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Where to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game

TV Broadcast: TBS, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators game preview and injuries

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

Ottawa has struggled to score goals, scoring only six in three games. Hayden Hodgson is the only player injured for the Senators with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to feature in the first round.

Toronto has scored 12 goals in the first three games, with each of the last two games ending 3-2 in its favor. The Maple Leafs' last defeat was against the Florida Panthers on April 8, and they have since gone on an incredible run. Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered before the 4-Nations Face-Off.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/25/2025 NHL Round 1 Senators Maple Leafs 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/22/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 3-2 win for Maple Leafs 04/20/2025 NHL Round 1 Maple Leafs Senators 6-2 win for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs vs Senators key players

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews have set the bar high for Toronto, with six and five points.

Claude Giroux has three points, while Brady Tkachuk has two. They need to up the ante on offense as this could be their last chance to keep Ottawa's campaign going.

