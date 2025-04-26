Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 26 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET in Game 4.
Toronto won Game 3, 3-2 in OT, to take a 3-0 series lead as the Leafs have won back-to-back games in OT.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats
- Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but is now 0-3 in the playoffs
- Toronto is 25-13-3 on the road
- The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
- The Sens are 27-19-4 at home
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Preview
Toronto is up 3-0 in the series and can sweep Ottawa in Game 4 on Saturday. The Maple Leafs in Game 3 were led by Simon Benoit, who scored the winner. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Knies had a goal.
The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who went who's 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .926 SV%.
Ottawa, meanwhile, is down 0-3 but has played well in this series as the last two games could have gone either way. The Senators will start Linus Ullmark who went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-3 with a 3.91 GAA and a .815 SV%.
In Game 3, the Senators were led by Claude Giroux, who had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk had the other goal.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Odds & Prediction
Toronto is a -105 underdog while Ottawa is a -115 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Maple Leafs can eliminate Ottawa on Saturday. Yet, the Senators have been playing well and look for the Sens to come out strong and get at least one win in the playoffs and at home.
Ullmark has been better as the series has gone on as he will limit the Maple Leafs' offense as Ottawa will send the series back to Toronto for Game 5.
Prediction: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 1.
Maple Leafs vs Senators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-115)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)
Tip 3: Matthew Knies 2+ shots on goal (-150)
