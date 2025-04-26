  • home icon
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 26 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 26, 2025 10:58 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 26 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET in Game 4.

Toronto won Game 3, 3-2 in OT, to take a 3-0 series lead as the Leafs have won back-to-back games in OT.

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Ottawa went 3-0 against Toronto this season, but is now 0-3 in the playoffs
  • Toronto is 25-13-3 on the road
  • The Senators are averaging 2.95 goals per game
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game
  • Ottawa is allowing 2.82 goals per game
  • Toronto is allowing 2.79 goals per game
  • The Sens are 27-19-4 at home
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Toronto is up 3-0 in the series and can sweep Ottawa in Game 4 on Saturday. The Maple Leafs in Game 3 were led by Simon Benoit, who scored the winner. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Knies had a goal.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who went who's 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Ottawa, he's 2-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Ottawa, meanwhile, is down 0-3 but has played well in this series as the last two games could have gone either way. The Senators will start Linus Ullmark who went 25-14-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .905 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-3 with a 3.91 GAA and a .815 SV%.

In Game 3, the Senators were led by Claude Giroux, who had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk had the other goal.

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -105 underdog while Ottawa is a -115 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs can eliminate Ottawa on Saturday. Yet, the Senators have been playing well and look for the Sens to come out strong and get at least one win in the playoffs and at home.

Ullmark has been better as the series has gone on as he will limit the Maple Leafs' offense as Ottawa will send the series back to Toronto for Game 5.

Prediction: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 1.

Maple Leafs vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Matthew Knies 2+ shots on goal (-150)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

