Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-15-8) clash with the Ottawa Senators (20-25-2) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto secured a 5-4 victory against the Stars at home on Wednesday, while Ottawa triumphed 3-2 over the Red Wings in their previous road game on Jan 31.

The game will be broadcas on ESPN+, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP and TVAS.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs are 26-15-8 for the season, including a 6-6-2 record in Atlantic Division matchups. Furthermore, they've excelled with a 12-5-1 record in games where they've incurred fewer penalties than their opponents.

William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 25 goals, 40 assists. Auston Matthews has been another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 41 goals and 20 assists, while Morgan Rielly has added 35 assists this season.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds an 9-4-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.38 GAA and a .879 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators hold a 20-25-2 record overall, including a 9-6-1 standing in Atlantic Division matchups. Despite their efforts, they have a scoring differential of -13, having scored 157 goals and allowed 170.

Tim Stutzle leads the team with 11 goals and 36 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 15 goals and 27 assists, while Brady Tkachuk has contributed 22 goals and 19 assists.

Moreover, Joonas Korpisalo has a 12-16-2 record in goal, a 3.38 GAA and .889 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 167 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 84-74-3-6 (51.2%) against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.8% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.2%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 77.7% success rate, while the Senators have a strong 74.3% success rate.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs have performed well as favorites this season, boasting a 22-18 record.

Additionally, they've shown strength with a 15-11 record when odds are shorter than -140, equating to a 58.3% likelihood of securing victory in this game.

Meanwhile, the Senators have clinched nine wins out of 28 games where they were underdogs. When faced with odds of +118 or longer, they hold a 5-7 record, translating to a 45.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win? Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes