Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 14th 2024

The 37-19-8 Toronto Maple Leafs visit the 34-24-8 Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, HULU and TSN4.

Toronto secured a 3-2 road win against the Montreal Canadiens in its previous outing. The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, earned a 3-2 home victory over the Sharks in its recent game on March 12.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.53 goals per game and allowing 3.13 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive 27.2%, placing them second overall.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer with 54 goals, 26 assists, 80 points and 267 shots on goal. He has been supported well by William Nylander with 34 goals, 50 assists and 84 points while John Tavares has 20 goals and 26 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 17-5-6, with a 3.10 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have a GFA of 2.89 and a GAA of 2.92 while their power play success rate is 12.9%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 27 goals and 29 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 23 goals and 16 assists. Joel Farabee has contributed with 19 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Carter Hart holds a record of 12-9-3, with a 2.80 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 229 times.

The Flyers are 122-84-22-1 against the Maple Leafs

In faceoff, the Flyers have a 54.1% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 49.7%.

On penalty kills, the Flyers has a 77.4% , while the Maple Leafs are at 84.8%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Predictions

Toronto won 32 out of 53 games when it was favored by odds and won 25 out of 40 games with odds shorter than -134 which means it has a 57.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have managed to upset their opponents 21 times out of the 45 games played as an underdog this season. However, Philadelphia holds a record of 16-19 when odds list the team at +114 or longer, giving it a 46.7% chance for the Flyers to win this match.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

