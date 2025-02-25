Trevor Zegras suspension: Was Ducks forward's three game suspension for hit on Michael Rasmussen justified?

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras received a three-game suspension for his hit on Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen during Sunday night’s tilt, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Monday.

The hit occurred late in the second period of the Ducks-Wings tilt, forcing Rasmussen to head to the dressing room before the period ended. Here’s a look at the play:

The officials did not call a penalty on the ice, even with Red Wings coach Todd McLellan visibly protesting the non-call. According to CBS Sports, Rasmussen will be out for at least one game and has been listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Rasmussen likely went through concussion protocol as Zegras landed his right shoulder on the side of Rasmussen’s head during a sequence in which Rasmussen did not have the puck. That situation was enough for the DoPS to hand down the three-game ban, stating:

“Ducks forward Trevor Zegras delivered a late, high hit against Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen that made significant head contact, causing an injury.”

Under those terms, and considering the careless nature in which Zegras landed the hit on Rasmussen, the suspension was more than warranted. The DoPS did not issue a longer ban as this was Zegras' first offense of this nature.

Had Zegras been a repeat offender, the suspension would have likely been longer, perhaps in the five to six-game range. However, Zegras is a first offender, considering he’s only been fined once in his NHL career. As such, the league declared that Zegras had “no relevant history” of such behavior.

Ultimately, the explanation provided by the league is clear and to the point. Zegras deserved the supplemental discipline he got and is lucky he didn’t receive a longer suspension given the hit’s nature and intent.

Trevor Zegras’ hit on Michael Rasmussen was violation of interference rule

The DoPS’ explainer video on Trevor Zegras’ suspension clearly delineates how the hit is a direct violation of the interference rule. The rule states that players without the puck cannot be checked. In other words, only players with puck possession are eligible to be hit.

By that premise alone, Trevor Zegras’ hit on Michael Rasmussen should have been a penalty. As the replay showed, Rasmussen had passed the puck well before Zegras moved into position to hit Rasmussen.

It’s worth noting that the interference rule allows players to finish checks after a player has played the puck. However, the player must have possession of the puck at the time the check is in motion.

In this particular instance, Rasmussen had long played the puck, leaving little doubt that this play should have been an interference call.

In the end, the officials on the ice blew the call. But the DoPS got the call right on Monday, issuing the right type of discipline in light of the video evidence showing the lack of restraint on Zegras’ end.

