USA vs Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Finals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 20, 2025

Team USA is set to take on Team Canada in the deciding game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at Centre Bell in TD Garden this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

USA (2-0-0-1) looked strong in their first two games of the series, which qualified them for the final. However, they lost their last game against Sweden. Now, they aim to win the series against a resilient Canada (1-1-0-1) side that has already scored 10 goals and is looking to continue their high-scoring run.

Team USA vs Team Canada 4 Nations Finals game info

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Team USA 4 Nations Finals game preview

NHL: 4 Nation Face Off-Sweden vs USA - Source: Imagn

Ideally, USA would have preferred to enter the finals with three straight wins in the group stage, but they rotated their roster significantly against Sweden. Heading into the finals, they have a chance to secure the 4 Nations Trophy. USA will aim to follow the blueprint from their second game against Canada, where they achieved a 3-1 victory, in hopes of replicating that success.

Team USA injuries

With no reported injuries, Team USA heads into the final game of the series with a fully fit roster.

Team Canada 4 Nations Finals game preview

NHL: 4 Nation Face Off-Canada vs Finland - Source: Imagn

Canada have only one defeat in the series, which came against the USA in game two, where they lost 3-1 at the Centre Bell in Montreal. Canada enters this game off the back of a win over Finland and hopes to carry forward that momentum to defeat the USA at their home venue.

Team Canada injuries

With no reported injuries, Team Canada heads into game three of the series with a fully fit roster.

USA and Canada key players

Zach Werenski has been a standout for Team USA, scoring five points in the first three games of the series. The defenseman has provided five assists and hopes to continue contributing in the finals on Thursday.

On the other side, Sidney Crosby has also tallied five points for Canada, with one goal and four assists in the first three games.

