Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 31, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (45-20-8) take on the Anaheim Ducks (24-46-4) at the Rogers Arena on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN360 and SNP.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.42 goals per game but concede 3.62. Their power-play success rate is 17.8%.

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor for the Ducks with 30 goals and 22 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists. Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists, while Alex Killorn has contributed 15 goals and 16 assists.

John Gibson holds a 13-26-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.48 goals against average and a save percentage of .898.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have a 3.45 GFA with a solid 2.64 GAA. Their power play success rate is 21.8%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 37 goals and 31 assists. J.T. Miller has contributed 35 goals and 57 assists and has been complemented well by Quinn Hughes, with 68 assists, and Elias Pettersson, with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 34-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals against average and a save percentage of .917.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 122 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 56-45-9-12 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 47.3% win rate, while the Canucks have 51.7%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast a 73.2% success rate, while the Canucks are at 79.3%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vancouver has found success in 30 of 47 games as the odds favorite. The Canucks have not played with odds of -500 or shorter, giving them a 63.8% chance of victory in this game.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have been the underdogs 64 times and have had 19 upsets. However, Ducks scored more than six goals in 43 of 73 games this season.

They have played with odds of +375 or longer once this season and lost, giving the team a 30.7% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Canucks 5-2 Ducks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

