Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Boston Bruins (31-10-9) is the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. It will play the Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP or NESN to catch the game.

On Tuesday, Boston lost its last game 4-1 against the Flames on home ice. Meanwhile, Vancouver secured a hard-fought 3-2 win on the road against the Hurricanes on the same day.

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Bruins boast the sixth-highest goal-scoring record in the league, netting 172 goals at an average of 3.4 per game. Defensively, they've allowed 131 goals against, averaging 2.6 per game.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 33 goals and 40 assists, followed by Brad Marchand's 24 goals and 23 assists and Charlie Coyle's 25 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 16-4-7 with a 2.36 goals against average and an impressive .922 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Canucks average 3.8 GFA scoring 189 goals this season. Defensively, they have allowed 127 goals, with a 2.5 GAA.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Quinn Hughes contributes 52 assists. Elias Pettersson has recorded 27 goals and 38 assists.

In goal, Thatcher Demko boasts a record of 27-8-1, with a 2.43 GAA, maintaining a .920 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 134 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 81-36-15-2 (66%) against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.0% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.4%.

On penalty kills the Canucks boast a solid 79.6% success rate, while the Bruins have a strong 82.1% success rate.

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston enters this game as favorites with 27 victories in 44 games this season. When odds are shorter than -131, the team has won 25 out of 39 games, equating to a solid 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Canucks have thrived in their underdog role, upsetting their opponents in 14 out of 21 games. The team boasts a 66.7% success rate. Specifically, Vancouver has won seven out of 11 games as underdogs by +110 or longer, giving it a 47.6% chance of upsetting Boston in this match.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 4 Canucks

Vancouver Canucks vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Quinn Hughes to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: Yes

