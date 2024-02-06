Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes (28-15-5) look to prolong their three game winning streak as they take on the Vancouver Canucks (33-11-5) at their home truf, PNC Arena, on Tuesday, Feb 6 at 7 p.m. ET with the game being broadcasted on ESPN+, SNP and BSSO.

Carolina secured a 3-1 triumph in their last home game on Jan 27 against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Vancouver clinched a 5-4 victory in their latest home game against the Blue Jackets on Jan 27.

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes maintain an average of 3.8 goals scored per game, while their defense concedes an average of 2.90 goals per game.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer this season with 17 goals and 37 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 15 goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov holds a record of 11-7-1, a 2.58 GAA and an SV% of .900.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks average 3.8 goals per game, finding success on 50.1% of their power play opportunities.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 22 assists, while Quinn Hughes contributes 12 goals and 50 assists. Elias Pettersson has recorded 27 goals and 37 assists.

On the defensive front, the Canucks allow an average of 2.6 goals per game and effectively kill 80.6% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Thatcher Demko boasts a record of 26-8-1, with a 2.44 GAA, maintaining a .920 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 84 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 41-31-11-1 (55.4%) against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.1% win rate, while the Hurricanes have 51.9%.

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast a solid 80% success rate, while the Hurricanes have a strong 84.21% success rate.

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and Prediction

Carolina has dominated as the favorite this season, winning 26 out of 43 games. With odds shorter than -146, they boast a 17-11 record and carry a strong 59.3% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Canucks have played as underdogs 20 times this season, triumphing in 13 of those matchups, accounting for a 65.0% success rate. Vancouver has secured victories in four out of seven games where they were underdogs by +122 or longer on the odds, translating to a 45.0% chance of winning this time.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Hurricanes

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes : Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Sebastian Aho to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Hurricanes to beat the spread: No.

