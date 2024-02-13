Vancouver Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (35-12-6) face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (14-35-3) on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. ET at United Center. The game will be broadcast on SNP, NBCSCH and ESPN+.

Vancouver clinched a 3-2 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 11, while Chicago suffered a 4-3 overtime loss at home against the New York Rangers in its most recent game on Feb. 9.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.7 GFA, scoring 195 goals this season, and have allowed 137 goals, with a 2.6 GAA. Their power play success rate is 24.4%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 12 goals and 53 assists. Elias Pettersson has 28 goals and 41 assists. Moreover, Thatcher Demko boasts a 28-9-1 record in goal, with a 2.45 GAA, maintaining a .919 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks score an average of 2.08 goals per game and concede an average of 3.50 goals, and their power play success rate is 12.1%.

Jason Dickinson has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists, while Philipp Kurashev has added eight goals and 19 assists. Moreover, Petr Mrazek holds a 12-20-2 record in goal this year, maintaining a 2.92 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 231 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 103-104-22-2 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.5% win rate, while the Blackhawks have a 45.7%

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast an 80.1% success rate, while the Blackhawks are at 77.2%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has showcased dominance as the odds favorite this season, triumphing in 21 out of 30 games. Particularly impressive is its record in games with odds shorter than -286, winning all four encounters and boasting a formidable 74.1% chance of victory in this game.

On the other hand, the Blackhawks have faced adversity as underdogs, securing 13 wins out of 50 such games this season. When listed as underdogs with odds at -231 or longer, they've won only two out of 19 matches, resulting in a 30.2% chance of success in this game.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Philip Kurashev to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

