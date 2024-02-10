Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (34-12-5) take on the Detroit Red Wings (26-18-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Vancouver is looking to bounce back from a 4-0 loss on the road against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, while Detroit will look to recover from a 3-2 OT loss at home to the Senators on Jan 31.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, BSDETX and SNP.

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.7 GFA scoring 189 goals this season and have allowed 131 goals, with a 2.6 GAA.

J.T. Miller leads the team with 22 goals and 46 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 12 goals and 52 assists. Brock Boeser has 30 goals and 24 assists. In goal, Thatcher Demko boasts a 27-9-1 record, with a 2.47 GAA, maintaining a .918 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.50 goals per game, converting 22.7% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they allow an average of 3.2 goals per game and kill off 81.3% of opponent power plays.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 23 goals and 24 assists, while Lucas Raymond contributes 13 goals and 28 assists, while Alex DeBrincat has 18 goals and 25 assists. In goal, Alex Lyon holds a 13-6-2 record, sporting a 2.51 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 186 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 68-96-18-4 (41.4%) against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.2% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.4%.

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast a solid 80.0% success rate, while the Bruins have a strong 81.3% success rate.

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has displayed strength as the favorites this season, securing victories in 20 of 28 games. When the odds are shorter than -128, they are a solid 15-7, translating to a 56.1% likelihood of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have embraced the underdog role in 33 games this season, upsetting their opponents 15 times, giving them a respectable 45.5% success rate.

Specifically, when faced with odds of +108 or longer, Detroit has won 12 of 27 games, with a 48.1% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Red Wings 4-3 Canucks

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Larkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Detroit Red Wings Vancouver Canucks 0 votes