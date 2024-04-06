Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 6th, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (40-25-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) host the Vancouver Canucks (47-21-8, second) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, NBCSP and BSOH.

On Thursday, Los Angeles faced off against the San Jose Sharks in an away game. Despite playing on the opponent's turf, the Kings displayed exceptional skills and outplayed the Sharks, securing a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vancouver also had reason to celebrate. The Canucks faced off against the Arizona Coyotes in a road game and emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.42 goals per game while allowing 2.66 goals. Their power-play success rate is 22.6%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 38 goals and 32 assists, while J.T. Miller has contributed 35 goals and 61 assists. Nils Hoglander has 23 goals and 11 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 33 goals and 52 assists, while Quinn Hughes had an impressive 70 assists.

Filip Hronek and Conor Garland have combined for 66 assists. Furthermore, Casey DeSmith has an 11-8-6 record in goal, with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings scored 3.08 goals and conceded 2.57 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.1%.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 29 goals and 24 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 26 goals and 42 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 26 goals and 40 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 24-18-6 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Players Injury Report

The Los Angeles Kings are dealing with a series of injuries that have sidelined several key players.

Pheonix Copley is out for the season due to a knee injury, while Alex Turcotte is out with an upper-body injury. Carl Grundstrom is out with a lower-body injury, and Phillip Danault is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

On the other hand, Vancouver Canucks are also dealing with their share of injury concerns.

Key goalie Thatcher Demko is out with a knee injury, Elias Lindholm is day-to-day due to undisclosed reasons and Tucker Poolman is out due to a head injury.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 267 times. The Kings are 116-110-32-9 against the Canucks. In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 52.1% win rate, while the Kings have a 50.1% win rate. On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 79.0% success rate, while the LA Kings are at 84.6%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles has won 29 of its 50 games as the odds favorite and 28 of its 48 games when playing with the odds shorter than -116, giving the team a 53.7% chance of winning tonight.

Conversely, the Canucks have been listed as the underdog 26 times this season and have upset their opponents 15 times. Vancouver has gone 13-23 with odds of -104 or longer, giving it a 51.0% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: LA Kings 4 - 2 Canucks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: LA Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canucks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Los Angeles Kings 0 votes View Discussion