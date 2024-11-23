Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 23, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Vancouver (9-6-3) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Ottawa (8-10-1) is coming off a 3-2 home loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Canucks vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 36-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa

The Canucks are 6-1 on the road

The Senators are averaging 3.1 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 3.16 goals per game

Ottawa is allowing 3.2 goals per game

The Canucks are allowing 3.22 goals per game

The Sens are 5-3-1 at home this season

Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Vancouver is on a two-game losing streak. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 19 points. Conor Garland has 14 points, Elias Pettersson has 13 points and Brock Boeser has 11 points.

Trending

The Canucks will likely start Kevin Lankinen, who's 8-3-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The Senators have lost four straight games. The Sens will likely start Linus Ullmark, who's 4-6-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .887 SV%.

The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 23 points. Brady Tkachuk has 20 points, Drake Batherson has 18 points and Claude Giroux has 13 points.

Canucks vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +100 underdog, while Ottawa is a -120 favorite. The over/under is set at six goals.

The Canucks and Senators have both been playing poorly as of late, but this is a good spot for Ottawa to get back in the win column. Ullmark should play better in this game, as Vancouver will be without JT Miller.

The Canucks' goaltending has also struggled as of late, as Ottawa will get a much-needed win at home here.

Prediction: Ottawa 5, Vancouver 3

Canucks vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-120)

Tip 2: Over 6 (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback