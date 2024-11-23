  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 23, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 23, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 23, 2024 12:00 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 23, 2024 - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Vancouver (9-6-3) is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Ottawa (8-10-1) is coming off a 3-2 home loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Canucks vs Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 36-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa
  • The Canucks are 6-1 on the road
  • The Senators are averaging 3.1 goals per game
  • Vancouver is averaging 3.16 goals per game
  • Ottawa is allowing 3.2 goals per game
  • The Canucks are allowing 3.22 goals per game
  • The Sens are 5-3-1 at home this season

Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Preview

Vancouver is on a two-game losing streak. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 19 points. Conor Garland has 14 points, Elias Pettersson has 13 points and Brock Boeser has 11 points.

also-read-trending Trending

The Canucks will likely start Kevin Lankinen, who's 8-3-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The Senators have lost four straight games. The Sens will likely start Linus Ullmark, who's 4-6-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .887 SV%.

The Senators are led by Tim Stutzle, who has 23 points. Brady Tkachuk has 20 points, Drake Batherson has 18 points and Claude Giroux has 13 points.

Canucks vs Senators: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +100 underdog, while Ottawa is a -120 favorite. The over/under is set at six goals.

The Canucks and Senators have both been playing poorly as of late, but this is a good spot for Ottawa to get back in the win column. Ullmark should play better in this game, as Vancouver will be without JT Miller.

The Canucks' goaltending has also struggled as of late, as Ottawa will get a much-needed win at home here.

Prediction: Ottawa 5, Vancouver 3

Canucks vs Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ottawa ML (-120)

Tip 2: Over 6 (-120)

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी