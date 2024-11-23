Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 23, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators this Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 07:00 PM EST.

The Canucks (9-6-3) come into this game off the back of two straight defeats against the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators despite both games being incredibly close, while the Senators (8-10-1) are winless in last four games as they aim to turn things around as early as possible.

Vancouver Canucks vs Ottawa Senators game info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue : Canadien Tire Centre in Ottawa

: Canadien Tire Centre in Ottawa TV Broadcast : CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2

: CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2 Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (Credits: IMAGN)

The Canucks would be disappointed with their performances over the last couple of games as they have looked good in the attack but left their defense wide open. They managed to score six goals in the duration but conceded nine in return, which ended up costing them in both games.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

J.T. Miller, Derek Forbort, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko are all sidelined for the Canucks with their ongoing injury concerns.

Ottawa Senators game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (Credits: IMAGN)

The Senators have not played like their usual self over the last three games as the side has lost those games, conceding 14 goals while scoring only six in return. The Senators play their second consecutive home game out of four in hopes of regaining the winning form once more and climbing up the ladder.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Noah Gregor is the only player currently injured for the Senators. The return of the forward looks to be around the corner, as it's likely a short-term injury.

Canucks and Senators key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes remains the pivotal player for the Canucks since the start of the season as he remains top of the numbers charts for the side with four goals and 15 assists in their first 18 games.

Forward Tim Stutzle and winger Brady Tkachuk lead the line for the Senators having scored 42 points between them. Stutzle has scored eight goals and 14 assists while Tkachuk has scored nine goals and 11 assists in their first 18 games of the campaign.

