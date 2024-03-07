Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are 33-22-7 and seventh in the Western Conference. They will face the Vancouver Canucks, who are 40-17-7 and first in the Western Conference, at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP and SCRIPPS.

Vegas comes into the game following a 6-3 road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 4, while Vancouver secured a 2-1 victory on the road against the LA Kings in their last outing on March 5.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights showcase a formidable offensive prowess, scoring 3.18 goals per game. On the defensive end, they are averaging 2.95 goals allowed per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault leads their offensive onslaught with 32 goals, 21 assists and 207 shots on goal. Mark Stone follows suit, with 16 goals and 37 assists.

Ivan Barbashev contributes 14 goals and 21 assists, while William Karlsson adds to the offensive depth with 22 goals and 21 assists. Furthermore, in goal, Adin Hill boasts a commendable 15-7-2 record, maintaining a stellar 2.49 GAA and an outstanding .920 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks have a 3.53 GFA with a solid 2.73 GAA. Their power-play success rate stands at 22.5%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 35 goals and 28 assists.

J.T. Miller has contributed with 31 goals and 53 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 61 assists and Elias Pettersson's 30 goals and 46 assists. Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 31-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 25 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks are 8-16-1 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6% win rate, while the Canucks have 51.3%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast an 80.6% success rate, while the Canucks are at 78.9%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview: Odds and Prediction

This season, Vegas has proved its prowess by winning 20 of 38 games when the odds were stacked in their favor. They have won 19 of 37 games with odds less than -114, indicating a strong 53.3% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Canucks have embraced the underdog role in 23 games this season, pulling off 14 upset victories. They are 13-9 when the odds were -106 or longer, suggesting a win probability of 51.5%.

Prediction: Canucks 4–3 Golden Knights

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

