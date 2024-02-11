Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 11, 2024

Get ready for an exciting matchup as the Vancouver Canucks (34-12-6) face off against the Washington Capitals (23-20-7) at Capital One Arena this Sunday, at 1.30 p.m ET. Tune in live on ESPN+, SN, and MNMT.

Vancouver suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 OT loss on the road against the Red Wings in their previous game on Feb 10, while Washington secured a convincing 3-0 win on the road against the Bruins on the same date.

Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Canucks average 3.71 GFA, scoring 192 goals this season and have allowed 135 goals, with a 2.6 GAA. Their power play success rate is 24.9%, while their penalty kill is 79.9%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 12 goals and 52 assists. Elias Pettersson has 28 goals and 40 assists. Moreover, Thatcher Demko boasts a 27-9-1 record in goal, with a 2.47 GAA, maintaining a .918 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have scored 119 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game and allowing 3.0 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 15.0%, while their penalty kill is 79.9%.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 20 goals and 14 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 12 goals and 23 assists, while John Carlson added 26 assists.

In goal, Darcy Keumper has an 11-12-2 record, with a 3.18 GAA and maintains a .894 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 103 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 43-50-9-1 (46.1%) against the Capitals.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.3% win rate, while the Capitals have 47%.

Canucks leads the league with a goal differential of +57, while the Capitals have -32.

Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has excelled as favorites this season, clinching victory in 20 out of 29 games. Among the 13 matches where they were heavily favored with odds shorter than -162, the Canucks secured 10 wins, suggesting a strong 61.8% probability of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Capitals have shown resilience as underdogs, securing 12 upset wins in 36 games this season, marking a success rate of 33.3% when facing odds against them. With a record of 9-11 in games where they were underdogs with odds of +137 or longer, Washington has a 42.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Canucks 3 - 2 Capitals

Vancouver Canucks vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Vancouver Canucks Washington Capitals 0 votes