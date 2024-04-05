Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 5th, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

Vegas enters play with a record of 42-25-8, which is good for third place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 home win over the Vancouver Canucks, which was their third win in a row. Vegas also beat Minnesota and Winnipeg during the winning streak.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jonathan Marchessault who has 66 points, Jack Eichel has 59 points, William Karlsson has 53 points, Chandler Stephenson has 46 points and Ivan Barbashev has 44 points.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, are 31-39-5 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. Arizona has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, which was Arizona's second straight loss.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 69 points, Nick Schmaltz has 56 points, Matias Maccelli has 51 points, Nick Bjugstad has 44 points, Alexander Kerfoot has 40 points and Logan Cooley has 39 points.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 1-1 against Arizona this season, with the Golden Knights winning the game on the road.

Arizona is averaging 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 20th in the NHL.

Vegas is 24-11-2 at home with a +26 goal differential.

The Coyotes are allowing 3.33 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.89 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

Arizona is 20-19 at home with a -3 goal differential.

Vegas is averaging 3.20 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -180 favorites, while the Arizona Coyotes are +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at six goals.

Vegas has been playing well as of late and enters play on Friday coming off a very impressive win over Vancouver. The Coyotes have been eliminated from playoff contention, so Arizona has nothing else to play for here, while the Golden Knights are fighting for seeding in the playoffs, as Vegas is looking to not be a Wild Card team.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights should be able to cruise to a lopsided win to get the victory here.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Arizona 1.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -180.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -112.

Tip 3: William Karlsson over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault over 0.5 points -145.

