Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 14th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-23-7) will take on the Calgary Flames (31-29-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW and SCRIPPS.

Vegas secured a 5-4 road win against the Seattle Kraken in its previous outing on March 12. The Calgary Flames, meanwhile, lost 6-2 at home to the Colorado Avalanche on the same day.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights average 3.20 goals per game, with a 19.4% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, and defensively, they allow 2.97 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault lead the Golden Knights with 37 goals and 21 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 23 goals and 22 assists. Anthony Mantha has contributed with 20 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Adin Hill is 17-12-5 with a 2.87 goals against average and a .903 save percentage, conceding 97 goals on 1000 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Flames have a 3.11 GFA and 3.20 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.2%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 26 goals, 22 assists and 48 points. He has been supported well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 27 goals and 20 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 22 goals and 34 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau added 32 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-17-2 record in goal, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 21 times.

The Flames are 8-13 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 49.7% win rate, while the Golden Knights have a 49.5%.

On penalty kills, the Flames have an 83.6%, while the Golden Knights are at 80.3%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Odds and Predictions

Vegas won 22 out of 41 games when odds favored it and holds a record of 16-10 when playing with odds shorter than -149, which means it has a 59.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Calgary has upset its opponents 17 times out of the 35 games played as an underdog this season. However, the Flames won just four out of 15 games when odds list them at +125 or longer, giving them a 44.4% chance to win this matchup.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5 - 4 Flames

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes

