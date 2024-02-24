Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (24-27-3) are set to welcome the Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-6) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Feb 24th, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, TVAS, and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights suffered a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Maple Leafs in their previous outing, while Ottawa emerged victorious with a 4-1 win over the Stars at home on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights exhibit a strong performance away from home, boasting a 13-10-4 record and holding an overall record of 32-19-6. Impressively, they've thrived with a record of 28-5-4 when managing to score three or more goals.

The team maintains an offensive average of 3.1 goals per game while conceding an average of 2.8 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 29 goals, 17 assists and 194 shots on goal. He's followed by William Karlsson, who has 19 goals and 18 assists, and Ivan Barbashev, who has 13 goals and 21 assists.

Moreover, Adin Hill has a 14-5-2 record in goal, a 2.27 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators hold a 24-27-3 overall record with a home record of 16-13-2. Throughout their home games, the Senators have allowed 190 goals while managing to score 181, leading to a scoring differential of -9.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 25 goals and 21 assists. Tim Stutzle has contributed with 14 goals and 39 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 18 goals and 33 assists.

Moreover, Joonas Korpisalo has a 13-18-3 record in goal, a 3.40 GAA and an .887 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 11 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 10-1 against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.7% win rate, while the Golden Knights have a 49.6% win rate.

On penalty kills the Senators boast a 74.8% success rate, while the Golden Knights are at 81.4%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Ottawa has won 12 of 22 games this season when they were the favorite. Furthermore, with odds below -113 in 20 games, the Senators have 11 wins, giving them a 53.1% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, despite being labeled as underdogs in 21 matchups this season, the Golden Knights have defied the odds with 12 upset triumphs, boasting a 57.1% success rate. Specifically, when odds deem them underdogs with odds of -107 or greater, Vegas holds an 11-9 record, with their win probability at 51.7%.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3-2 Senators

Vegas Golden Knights vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

