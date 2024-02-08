Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Washington Capitals (22-19-7) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Florida Panthers (31-15-4) on the road at the Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida's previous game on Tuesday saw them fall 2-1 at home to the Flyers, while Washington's most recent outing was a 5-2 home loss to the Canadiens.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSFL and MNMT for live coverage.

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Capitals have scored 114 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game and allowing 3.2 goals per game.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 19 goals and 14 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 10 goals and 22 assists, while John Carlson has 26 assists. In goal, Darcy Keumper has a 11-11-2 record, with a 3.19 GAA and maintains a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida boasts a strong home record of 14-8-2 and impressive overall record of 31-15-4. Offensively, they have netted 158 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, and conceding 128 at an average of 2.6 per game.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer, contributing 37 goals and 25 assists, while Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 16 goals and 35 assists. In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 23-10-2 record, allowing 88 goals and making 891 saves, with a 2.51 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 141 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals have an overall record of 69-56-9-7 (52.7%) against the Panthers.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.2% win rate, while the Capitals have 46.8%.

On penalty kills, the Panthers boast a 82.8% success rate, while the Capitals have a 79.3%.

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Odds and Prediction

Florida boasts an impressive record of 26 wins in 39 games as favorites this season. Furthermore, in seven games with odds shorter than -249, the Panthers have emerged victorious in six, indicating a strong 71.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been cast as underdogs in 34 games this season, upsetting their opponents 11 times. Washington's encounters with odds of +203 or longer have resulted in a 1-1 split, yielding a win probability of 33.0%.

Prediction: Panthers 5-2 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Dylan Strome to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win? Florida Panthers Washington Capitals 0 votes