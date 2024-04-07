Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 7th, 2024

The Washington Capitals (36-30-10) are 10th in the Eastern Conference. They host the 14th ranked Ottawa Senators (33-39-4, 14th) at Capital One Arena, Washington on Sunday, April 7 at 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS, MNMT, and TSN5.

Washington was defeated 4-2 by the Carolina Hurricanes in a road game. On the other hand on Friday. Ottawa faced a 4-3 defeat in a home game against the New Jersey Devils on April 6, Saturday.

Today's game marks the third encounter between these two teams. The Capitals won with a 6-3 scoreline in their last faceoff, thanks to Alexander Ovechin's two-goal contribution.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Senators average 3.13 goals per game, with an 18.2% success rate on power play opportunities and allow 3.50 goals per outing.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 34 goals and 33 assists. Drake Batherson has contributed 27 goals and 35 assists, while Claude Giroux follows with 21 goals and 41 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 19-24-4 record in goal, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are averaging 2.66 goals per game and allowing 3.17 per game. Their power-play success rate is 20.9%.

Dylan Strome leads their offense with 26 goals and 38 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has 29 goals and 33 assists, with Connor McMichael adding 17 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 21-15-6 record with a 2.81 goal average and maintains a save percentage of .908.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Players injury report

The Capitals and Senators are both dealing with a number of injuries. For the Capitals, Nicklas Backstrom is out due to a hip injury, T.J. Oshie is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, and Ethan Bear is out for personal reasons.

On the other hand, the Senators have Angus Crookshank and Tim Stutzle listed as day to day with lower and upper body injuries respectively. Travis Harmonic is also day to day with a lower body injury.

Josh Norris is out for the season with an upper body injury, while Matthew Highmore and Zack MacEwen are both out with upper and lower body injuries respectively.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 106 times. The Washington Capitals are 56-39-5-6 against the Senators. The Senators have a 51.1% win rate in faceoffs compared to the Capitals' 46.4%. The Senators have a 74.1% success rate in penalty kills compared to the Capitals' 78.3%.

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

This season, the Washington have won 14 of 18 games as the odds favorite and hold a record of 9-6 with odds less than -134, giving them a 57.3% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Senators have been the underdogs 46 times and had 18 upsets. However, Ottawa has gone 13-14 when odds list it at +113 or longer, giving the team a 46.9% chance to win tonight's contest.

Prediction: Capitals 4 - 3 Senators

Washington Capitals vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Capitals to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Alex Ovechin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Claude Giroux to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

