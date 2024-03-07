Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 28-24-8 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. They are set to face off against the Washington Capitals, who are 28-23-9 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN-PIT, and MNMT.

Pittsburgh secured a 5-3 victory at home in their last matchup on March 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Washington suffered a 5-2 defeat at home against the Coyotes in their most recent game on March 3.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.95 goals per game and concede an average of 2.78. Their power play operates at a 15.3% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 32 goals and 31 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 18 goals and 30 assists. He is supported by Marcus Pettersson's 21 assists and Erik Karlsson's impressive 35 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds an 18-19-4 record, boasting a 2.61 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are averaging 2.62 per game and allowing 3.15 per game. Their power-play success rate is 18.8%.

Dylan Strome is leading their offensive charge with 22 goals and 25 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 17 goals and 28 assists, while Anthony Mantha has added 20 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 13-10-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and maintains a .906 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 313 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals are 135-157-16-5 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 79.3% win rate, while the Capitals stand at 46.7%%.

On penalty kills, the Capitals boast a 79.3% success rate, while the Penguins have a strong 82.3% success rate.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

Pittsburgh has maintained a 17-19 record this season when favored by odds. The Penguins have performed well in games with odds shorter than -166, boasting an 11-5 record and a strong 62.4% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have defied expectations with upset victories in 16 out of 44 games played as underdogs this season, equating to a 36.4% success rate. Additionally, Washington has played 25 games this season as an underdog with odds of +139 or longer, resulting in an 11-14 record with odds of +139 or longer, resulting in an 11-14 record and a win probability of 41.8%.

Prediction: Penguins 4 - 2 Capitals.

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Alex Ovechkin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Washington Capitals Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes View Discussion