Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (40-22-9) face the Washington Capitals (36-26-9) at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN1, and MNMT.

Washington secured a 4-3 home win against the Detroit Red Wings in its last outing on Tuesday, March 26. Meanwhile, Toronto faced a 6-3 home loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.61 goals per game, second overall and allow 3.15 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, at 25.4%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 59 goals, 34 assists and 305 shots on goal. He has been well backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 54 assists, and Mitch Marner, who has 25 goals and 51 assists.

Joseph Woll is 10-9-1, with a 2.96 goals against average and a save percentage. of .908.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are averaging 2.73 per game and allowing 3.10 per game. Their power-play success rate is 21.1%.

Dylan Strome is leading their offensive charge with 25 goals and 35 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 26 goals and 32 assists, while Connor McMichael has added 17 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 21-12-5 record with a 2.68 GAA and maintains a .912 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 157 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals boast an overall record of 77-63-10-7 against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Maple Leafs have a 53.8% win rate, while the Capitals stand at 46.5%.

On penalty kills, the Capitals has a 79.1% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 76.3%.

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

This season, Washington has won 34 of 57 games as the odds favorites and holds 12-6 record with odds shorter than -185, giving them a 64.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been listed as the underdogs 53 times and had 22 upsets. Washington has gone 11-12 with odds of +153 or longer this season, giving it a 39.5% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3 - 2 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

