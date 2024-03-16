Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (42-17-8) host the Washington Capitals (42-17-8) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, March 16, at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, MNMT2, SN1, CITY, and SNP.

Washington won 2-1 against the Seattle Kraken in its last road game on Thursday, March 14, whereas Vancouver faced a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.63 per game and allowing 3.09 per game. Their power-play success rate is 18.8%.

Dylan Strome is leading their offensive charge with 22 goals and 29 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 18 goals and 31 assists, while John Carlson Mantha has added 33 assists. In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 13-10-5 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and maintains a .913 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Canucks average 3.54 goals per game while allowing 2.69 goals against. Their power-play success rate is 22.6%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 35 goals and 30 assists, while Quinn Hughes has contributed 13 goals and an impressive 63 assists. Elias Lindholm has 13 goals and 26 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 31 goals and 48 assists.

Moreover, Casey DeSmith boasts an 8-4-6 record in goal, with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 104 times.

The Capitals are 51-42-9-2 against the Canucks

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.4% win rate, while the Capitals have a 46.4%

On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 79.0% success rate, while the Capitals are at 78.5%.

Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

This season, Vancouver has won 27 of 42 games as the betting favorite and seven of nine with odds less than -243, giving it a 70.8% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Capitals have been listed as the underdog 48 times this season and have upset their opponents 18 times. Washington holds a record of 2-5 when odds list the team at +196 or longer, giving the Capitals a 33.8% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Canucks 5–3 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No

