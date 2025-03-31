Watch: When Sidney Crosby found himself locked out of locker room before crucial Game 3 for Penguins

Sidney Crosby's 20-year-long NHL career is full of rare incidents. One such incident happened in 2015 when he was locked outside of the Penguins' locker room on April 20, before Game 3 of Pittsburgh's first-round playoff series. The team was playing against the New York Rangers and the series was tied 1-1

Ad

When Crosby arrived at Consol Energy Center, he found the dressing room door locked. He could not get inside while his teammates prepared for the game.

A security guard was standing nearby, but he was not able to help him. Instead, he just shrugged when Crosby pointed towards the locked door. The star center had to wait in the hallway until someone finally let him in.

Ad

Trending

The moment was recorded, making it an unexpected scene before the Penguins' loss to the Rangers. Earlier that season, LA Kings coach Darryl Sutter was also locked out of a locker room, but on purpose.

Crosby and the Penguins lost the game 2-1, the series 4-1 and were eliminated in the first round. However, he secured two back-to-back Stanley Cups in the years that followed.

Sidney Crosby secured back-to-back Stanley Cups

Sidney Crosby led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. They won their fifth title by beating the Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on June 11, 2017.

Ad

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left, banking the puck off Pekka Rinne’s elbow. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal. Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout.

Crosby won his second Conn Smythe Trophy in a row as playoff MVP. He finished with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists), one behind Evgeni Malkin. He scored 44 goals and 89 points in the regular season. It was Crosby's third Stanley Cup title.

The Penguins fought through injuries all season and defeated Washington and Ottawa in the playoffs. Crosby said that they stayed focused and kept finding ways to win.

Ad

"We knew it was going to be tough all year but we just tried to keep with it," Crosby said in 2017, via CBC. "We had a lot of injuries and things like that. We just kept finding ways. That was really what we did all season, all playoffs. It's great to be able to do it."

Mike Sullivan became the first American-born coach to win two Stanley Cups and Murray became the first goalie to win two cups as a rookie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama