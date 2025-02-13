What gift did Sidney Crosby receive after being named Player of the Game in 4NFO opener?

Sidney Crosby led Canada to a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener. He recorded three assists, including a setup for Mitch Marner’s game-winning goal. His strong performance earned him the Player of the Game honor.

As a reward, Crosby received a luxury watch. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said that the gift was a Rolex or an IWC. NHLPA’s Ron Hainsey has arranged the prize to recognize standout performances in each game.

"Sidney Crosby was awarded a new luxury watch - either Rolex or IWC - for being selected as player of the game. #NHLPA's Ron Hainsey cooked up the gift as a nice little touch for the players in each #4Nations game," Seravalli's X post read.

Crosby made an impact early, assisting on Canada’s first goal in the opening minute. He then set up Mark Stone’s goal to give Canada a 3-1 lead. Montreal fans cheered for him before the game and after the win.

Speaking to the media after the win, Crosby called the night "special."

"Tonight was special," Crosby said. "The atmosphere, played in this building many times in the playoffs, but tonight was pretty cool. Just an unbelievable game and unbelievable skill and talent out there. It was some great hockey."

Crosby was nearly forced to withdraw due to injury but was cleared to play on Monday but showed no signs of injury as he led the way once again.

Assistant captain Connor McDavid talked about Sidney Crosby's performance

Team Canada won in overtime against Team Sweden after a great start. Nathan MacKinnon scored first on a power play 56 seconds into the game. Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid assisted on the goal.

Team Canada's assistant captain Connor McDavid talked about his expectations from Sidney Crosby in the game.

"Really impressive." McDavid said. "Obviously, it started right from the start with a great play on the power play. Just great all night. Amazing to watch."

Brad Marchand made it 2-0 with 6:35 left in the first period. Brayden Point and Seth Jarvis assisted.

Sweden got on the scoreboard in the second period. Jonas Brodin scored with assists from Victor Hedman and Lucas Raymond, making it 2-1. Canada responded when Mark Stone scored with 2:32 left in the period. Crosby and Colton Parayko assisted, making it 3-1.

Sweden fought back in the third period. Adrian Kempe scored early, assisted by Erik Karlsson and Mattias Ekholm before Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game 3-3 with help from Jesper Bratt and Raymond.

"We have to stick with it. We got off to a great start but let them back into the game. They’re a great team, and they always push back. I thought we found a way to hang in there and get it done," McDavid said.

Mitch Marner then won Canada the game in overtime at 6:06, assisted by Crosby.

