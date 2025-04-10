"It sucks that will we not be there" - When Alex Ovechkin called for change after accepting NHL's 2018 Olympics ban

Russian star hockey player Alex Ovechkin became the leading goal-scorer in the NHL on Sunday when he slammed a wrist shot past his compatriot Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. “The Great 8” broke the record set by Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky, with the latter also present at the arena to congratulate Ovi.

The 39-year-old Russian is among the greatest NHL players but has expressed regret over missing the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

In Apr. 2017, the NHL banned league players from representing their country in the 2018 Olympics following a dispute with the IIHF and IOC over indemnity against injuries and expenses for players during the tournament and the lack of marketing and advertising permission.

The Players Association and Ovechkin had condemned the NHL's decision. Alex Ovechkin had also made his intentions to defy the NHL ban clear in the media. However, in Sept. 2017, the Russian forward issued the following written statement:

“I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can’t play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me. Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play – and there is nothing to talk about any more,” Ovechkin said via The Guardian.

Since then, Ovechkin has won the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, multiple Rocket Richard trophies and other impressive achievements at the club and personal level.

On Sunday, Alex Ovechkin's mother Tatiana Ovechkina, wife Anastasia and sons - Sergei and Ilya - were present at UBS Arena to watch him make history and surpass Wayne Gretzky.

When Alex Ovechkin considered leaving the NHL to play in the Olympics

Alex Ovechkin - whose last Olympic appearance came at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics - had announced his intention to compete in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics during an Aug. 2015 interview with Russian sports news R-Sport.

"The fans will be interested in seeing the best players in Pyeongchang. I think that even if something doesn't work out, our guys will definitely go to Korea, no question about it," the Washington Capitals player said via R-Sport.

Ovechkin has yet to win an Olympic medal despite participating in three tournaments (2006, 2010, and 2014). The 2026 Olympics in Italy are almost certainly his last chance to do so.

