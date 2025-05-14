Auston Matthews' journey to NHL stardom started with the hard work and sacrifice of his parents, especially his mom, Ema Matthews. Born in San Ramon, California, to Brian and Ema Matthews, Auston later grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Matthews' mother, Ema, is from Hermosillo, Mexico, and worked as a flight attendant when she met Brian, who was working for an airline in Los Angeles. Brian was a former baseball player who once hoped Auston would follow in his footsteps, but he chose hockey instead after watching the Phoenix Coyotes play.

From an early age, the cost of hockey was a big challenge for the Matthews family. Ema shared that she worked two jobs—mornings at Starbucks and afternoons at a restaurant—to help cover the expenses.

In an October 2021 interview by ESPN, Ema shared her story about how her sacrifice helped shape her son’s successful career.

"We were struggling," Ema said. "And we knew that hockey was very expensive. I worked for Starbucks and back then I met a customer and she offered me a job as a hostess in a restaurant and I took it. So I used to work in the morning for Starbucks, in the afternoon the restaurant.

"I was very fortunate to have two jobs. And believe me, if they would have more hours, I would have more jobs."

Ema's dedication helped Auston Matthews continue playing the sport he loved. In the same video, Matthews, reflecting on his journey, said:

"It’s tough reflecting because we went through a lot of hard times,” showing how grateful he is for his parents’ support.

Auston Matthews played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and then spent a season in Switzerland with ZSC Lions, where he won a Swiss Cup. In 2016, the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him first overall. Today, he is the team’s captain.

Auston Matthews's mom reflected on his four-goal debut

Auston Matthews' mom, Ema, also shared her feelings from when she watched her son get drafted first overall in 2016.

"That was the best. I saw my son's dream achieved," Ema said. "To see my son come from where he came, all the work that he did, and be chosen number one—it was unbelievable."

When Auston played his first NHL game, he scored four goals. Ema couldn’t believe the 'dream-like' moment. Matthews’ debut was against the Ottawa Senators. He became the first player in modern NHL history (starting in 1943-44) to score four goals in his debut. He was also the third-youngest player to do it.

"But when you see your son—first game—you score four goals. It's just like you are dreaming. And this is the kid. This cannot be possible." Ema said.

Auston Matthews' second goal stood out the most. He beat several Ottawa players and scored without help. Now, he is leading the Maple Leafs as a captain in the 2024-25 NHL season.

