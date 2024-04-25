Where will Monday night NHL games be streamed in Canada? League strikes two-year broadcasting partnership with Amazon

Hockey fans in Canada will have something exciting to look forward to. Amazon has announced a groundbreaking two-year agreement with Rogers Communications and the NHL. Per the agreement, NHL hockey games on Monday night will exclusively stream on Prime Video.

The new streaming package is called the Prime Monday Night Hockey. It will showcase all national regular-season Monday night NHL games in English for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NHL seasons. This will be the NHL’s first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada.

Prime Video produces the Prime Monday Night Hockey package. It will feature a fresh broadcast team offering detailed analysis and play-by-play coverage, streaming live exclusively to Prime members in Canada.

The launch of Sportsnet on Prime Video Channels in Canada at the start of the 2023/24 hockey season laid the foundation for this collaboration. The NHL has also leveraged Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2021 to enhance fan experiences with new in-game analytics and video highlights.

NHL senior exec. David Proper and Amazon's Magda Grace on the collaboration

NHL senior executive vice president of media & international strategy David Proper spoke in a release. He emphasized the NHL's dedication to serving hockey fans and reaching new audiences through robust content distribution strategies.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly manner,” said Proper (via NHL.com).

“We are committed to serving hockey fans and reaching new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a multitude of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we are continuing to stay true to that goal.”

Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, says that Prime Monday Night Hockey will expand the offerings for Prime members:

"With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we’re offering our customers even more from their Prime membership. We’re committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes..."

NHL's development over the years and current ongoing plans

Since its establishment in 1917, the NHL has developed into a 32-member club with diverse rosters from over 20 countries, competing for the Stanley Cup.

The league actively engages followers across various platforms, including social media, television, and radio broadcasts. It has a global fanbase exceeding 670 million. Partnerships with prominent networks like ESPN, Sportsnet and Viaplay broadcast its games in over 160 countries.

Through initiatives like "Hockey Is For Everyone," the NHL promotes inclusivity, aiming to celebrate fans of all backgrounds and abilities. The league's commitment to diversity extends to investing in youth hockey programs. With over $100 million already dedicated, the league pledged a further $5 million for diversity and inclusion initiatives in the coming year.

