Who is Jake Guentzel's wife? All we know about his partner Natalie Johnson

On August 18, 2021, Jake Guentzel tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Natalie Johnson, in what can only be described as a joyous celebration of love.

Natalie was born on October 22, 1995, in Nebraska, and hails from a close-knit family. She is one of three children born to Matthew and Julie Johnson, who are also proud parents to Alyssa and Mitchell.

A graduate of Omaha Skutt Catholic High School in 2014, Natalie went on to pursue her academic interests at the University of Nebraska. In 2017, she earned her degree with a major in communications studies.

Not only is Natalie academically inclined, but she also comes from an athletic background. Standing at 5-foot-6, she was a midfielder for the Omaha women's soccer team, displaying her versatility and passion for sports.

Despite the public nature of their lives due to their respective careers, Jake Guentzel and Natalie Johnson have managed to keep much of their dating history private. The couple has chosen to maintain a low profile, with Jake even opting for a private Instagram account.

Pittsburgh Penguins explore trade options for Jake Guentzel amid challenging season

The Pittsburgh Penguins, currently facing a challenging season, are actively seeking a trade for forward Jake Guentzel, according to TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. The team is prioritizing quality over quantity in the potential deal, aiming for a substantial return. Dreger shared on X:

"The Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player."

The urgency arises from the Penguins' recent struggles, including a three-game losing streak, placing them eight points behind the playoff contention line. The team's president of hockey operations and general manager, Kyle Dubas, faces a tough decision on whether to prioritize a playoff push or shift focus to a rebuild.

Dreger highlighted the team's stance on the trade, emphasizing that the Penguins are not merely seeking a quantity of assets but are specifically targeting quality. The reported wishlist includes a first-round draft pick and additional prospects.

The team remains open to flexibility regarding the caliber of prospects or roster players involved in the potential trade. The situation reflects the Penguins' recognition of the steep climb to the playoffs and the need for strategic moves to address their current challenges. They currently hold a record of 28-24-8 and are placed sixth in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.