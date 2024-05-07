Who is Travis Green? Family, NHL coaching career, and more explored

The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green to be their new head coach, as the team gave him a four-year deal. Green finished the year as the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils and went 8-12-1 with the team.

He is 53 years old and grew up in British Columbia, Canada. Drafted 23rd overall in 1989 NHL Draft, he played 970 games with the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

Travis Green's family

Travis Green is married to his wife, Sheree, and together they have two sons, Blake and Brody Green, and a daughter, Jordyn Green. Their youngest, Brody, was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old.

Travis Green's coaching career

Travis Green began his coaching career in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13 and led them to the Memorial Cup where they lost. After one season in junior, he was hired by the Utica Comets of the AHL to be the head coach. Green coached the Comets for four seasons, going 155-110-33.

Following his four years in the AHL, Green was named the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL. He was the coach in Vancouver for parts of five seasons but was fired midway through the 2021-22 season. With the Canucks, he went 133-147-34 and made the playoffs just once.

After being fired by the Canucks, Green was hired by the Devils as an assistant coach. Following the team firing Lindy Ruff, Green was promoted to interim coach and went 8-12-1 with the Devils, who did not make the playoffs.

He will now coach the Senators, who were thrilled to name him as their next head coach.

"After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group," Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said in a release.

"As we've routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard."

Green's assistant coaches with the Senators have not been named.