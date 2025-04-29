Why Mike Sullivan makes sense as Boston Bruins' next head coach: 3 key reasons

Now that Mike Sullivan is a free man, the expectation is that he won't be available for too long.

Ad

The two-time Stanley Cup champion as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins has immediately become the most coveted option on the market.

One team that's looking for a new bench boss is the Boston Bruins, and reports have already suggested they will be major players in the Sullivan sweepstakes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After firing Jim Montgomery during the season, Joe Sacco took over on an interim basis to finish the year. Sacco will be considered for the full-time role; however, management will be searching through outside candidates as well.

Mike Sullivan has close ties to Boston and the Bruins organization, which makes them a very logical landing spot for his next destination.

Let's have a look at the three key reasons why Mike Sullivan would make sense as the next head coach of the Boston Bruins.

Ad

3 reasons why Mike Sullivan makes sense in Boston

#1. Familiarity

Mike Sullivan and the Boston Bruins organization are very familiar with one another. The Marshfield, Massachusetts, native spent one season playing for the B's in 1997-98, and his first NHL head coaching gig came in Boston during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 campaigns. His connection to the city and relationship with the team make it an obvious fit for both parties.

Ad

Sullivan also coached stars Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. McAvoy, in particular, who happens to be his son-in-law, raved about the opportunity to play for Sullivan, and you have to think he would love to have him behind the Bruins' bench.

#2. Can help win with the core group

With a core of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman in their primes, the Boston Bruins want to win as soon as possible, and Mike Sullivan can help them do that. It's been revealed that the major sticking point between Sullivan and Penguins' general manager, Kyle Dubas, was their visions on a timeline of success. Dubas' idea is a long-term plan, while Sullivan wanted to win now or in the coming years.

Ad

While Boston had a rough 2024-25 season and has plenty of work to do, they head into the offseason with over $28 million in cap space and lots of draft capital. The Bruins have what other teams desire: a star player at all three positions. Add a star coach like Sullivan, and you have the makings of a quick turnaround in Boston.

#3. Rare opportunity/Perfect timing

Stanley Cup-winning head coaches don't become available too often. Not to mention, at the same time, a storied franchise is looking for someone to lead their team moving forward. But that, in fact, is the case with Mike Sullivan and the Boston Bruins. It was time for the 57-year-old to move on from Pittsburgh, which now opens up the door for the Bruins to pounce at the opportunity and bring him back to Boston.

It all lines up for everyone involved. The organization wants a coach who can help the team win now and into the future, and Mike Sullivan fits that mold. The Bruins will just have to fend off the New York Rangers in the bidding war for his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama