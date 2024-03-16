Winnipeg Jets playoff picture: How does a 6-0 win over Ducks improve their postseason odds?

On Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Jets found themselves atop the Central Division thanks to a 6-0 shutout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. After picking up their 42nd win and sixth shutout victory of the campaign, the Jets now have 89 points, tied with the Dallas Stars (42 wins) and Colorado Avalanche (40 wins).

Out of the three teams vying for the top spot in the division, the Jets have games in hand, having played in only 66 thus far, compared to Dallas (68) and Colorado (67). Because of their schedule, the Jets get the top spot and second seed in the Western Conference based on percentage points, currently .674.

Winnipeg Jets have a top-10 favorable schedule left in the 2023–24 season

According to Tankathon.com, the Jets have the ninth-most favorable schedule left. Interestingly, they will meet the Stars and Avalanche again, which might be a deciding game in whether the team wins the Central Division.

On Sunday, Winnipeg hit the road, visiting five teams from the Metropolitan Division, starting with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Next week, they visit the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders before facing off against the Washington Capitals to end their week.

Right now, only the Rangers (first in the Metropolitan) and Islanders (second wildcard team) are playoff-bound.

Once they return home, they face the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights to open up a five-game homestand, including visits from the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames.

The Jets will be on the road in early April to face Central Division foes such as the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Stars and Avalanche. Despite their best efforts lately, only the Wild remain out of the postseason race, making this one of the most difficult stretches of their season.

If Winnipeg maintains its current pace and remains the top team in the Central Division, their season finale would pit the top two Western Conference teams against one another, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting Canada Life Centre on April 18.

Who needs to step up for the Jets during the stretch drive?

All-star netminder Connor Hellebuyck hasn't won 40 games since 2017-18. After 48 games in 2023–24, he sits at 30 wins, the fifth time he has reached this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Considering how vital he is to the team's success, if he helps Winnipeg win 10 out of their final 16 games, he can reach 40 for the second time in his career.

Offensively, Mark Scheifele (19), Nikolaj Ehlers (19) and Nino Niederreiter (18) are all on the cusp of scoring 20 goals. Moreover, trade deadline additions such as Sean Monahan (11 points) and Tyler Toffoli (three points) continue to do well.

Despite off-ice concerns about attendance numbers and the franchise's long-term stability in the Winnipeg market, winning the Central Division and going on a deep playoff run should sell out the Canada Life Centre and help ease any doubts about their future.