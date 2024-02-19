Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets (33-14-5) face off against the Calgary Flames (25-25-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, Feb 19 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW and TSN3.

Winnipeg secured a 4-2 win on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, whereas Calgary suffered a 5-0 loss at home to the Red Wings on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Jets are averaging 3.00 goals per game. On the defensive end, they stand out as the league's stingiest team, conceding only 2.27 goals per game.

Sean Monahan has 14 goals and 22 assists; Nikolaj Ehlers has 16 goals and 20 assists; and Mark Scheifele has 16 goals and 31 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck holds a commendable 26-10-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.13 GAA and an impressive .927 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames have averaged 3.02 goals per game, allowing 3.09 goals per game and their power play success rate is 14.0%.

Leading Calgary's offense, Blake Coleman has contributed 21 goals and 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has added 17 goals and 28 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 17-15-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.59 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have competed 52 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets have an overall record of 24-25-1-2 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 50.8% win rate, while the Winnipeg Jets have 46.8%.

The Flames boast a solid 83.6% success rate on penalty kills, while the Jets have a 78.3% success rate.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

Winnipeg has found success as the favorite this season, securing victory in 26 out of 34 games. Moreover, the Jets have maintained an impressive record of 23 wins in 30 games with odds lower than -129, indicating their prowess. With a 56.3% chance of winning based on the odds, Winnipeg appeared poised for success in this game.

Meanwhile, Calgary has embraced the underdog role in 28 games, managing to upset their opponents on 13 occasions. Despite their 5-13 record when facing odds of +108 or longer, the Flames still carry a 48.1% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Jets 4 - 2 Flames

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No

Tip 3: Mark Scheifele to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

