Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 23, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and features two teams with contrasting fortunes.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The Winnipeg Jets are 34-15-5 and in third place in the Central Division. The Jets are coming off a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday to return to the win column after a 6-3 road loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Jets have been led by Mark Schiefele, who has 47 points, while Josh Morrissey has 38 points, Kyle Connor has 37 points, Nikolaj Ehlers has 37 points, and Cole Perfetti has 30 points.

The Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, are 15-39-3 which is dead-last in the NHL, and they are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing skid.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard, who has 39 points, while Philipp Kurashev has 32 points, Jason Dickinson has 27 points, and Nick Foligno has 25 points.

Jets vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Winnipeg is 29-20-0-6 all-time against Chicago.

The Jets are 15-8-3 on the road with a +10 goal differential.

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.53 goals per game which ranks 28th.

Winnipeg is averaging 3.06 goals per game which ranks 18th.

Chicago is averaging 2.07 goals per game which ranks 32nd.

The Jets are allowing 2.35 goals per game which ranks first.

The Blackhawks are 11-15-2 with a -17 goal differential.

Jets vs. Blackhawks: Odds & prediction

The Winnipeg Jets are -270 favorites, while the Winnipeg Jets are +220 underdogs, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Chicago is last in the NHL as their offense has been terrible, which will be a problem against Winnipeg's top defense, featuring one of the best goalies in the league.

The Jets should score quite a few goals here and cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Jets 4, Blackhawks 1.

Jets vs. Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg -1.5 -102.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -110.

Tip 3: Connor Bedard over 2.5 shots on goal -160.

Tip 4: Gabe Vilardi over 0.5 points -140.

